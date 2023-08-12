Coup: Nigerien protesters didn’t raze Nigerian embassy – Envoy

The Nigerian government has dismissed social media reports that its embassy in Niamey, the capital of the Niger Republic was attacked and razed by irate Nigerien protesters.

According to a statement signed by Liti Auwalu for the Nigerian Ambassador to Niger on Saturday, the embassy did not experience any attack and was not burnt down as portrayed on social media.

The statement explained that even though the protesters made efforts to gain access to the embassy, the Nigerien military and police managed the situation, adding that the embassy was and is well guarded.

The statement read, “It has been brought to our notice that fake videos showing the torching of the Chancery Building in Niamey by protesters is circulating on various social media platforms.

“The Embassy wishes to inform the general public that even though protesters tried to gain access to the Embassy on July 30, 2023, the Nigerien Military and Police Authorities promptly curtailed the situation.

“At the moment, the Embassy is well guarded by the Nigerien Military and other Security Authorities.

“We reiterate that the videos are fake and as such the general public is enjoined to disregard such videos.”