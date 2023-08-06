Coup: It’s needless for Nigeria to declare war on Niger Republic, CSOs, lawyers tell Tinubu

…President needs to solve fuel, insecurity challenges in Nigeria

By Gabriel Ewepu

CIVIL Society Organizations and legal practitioners, Sunday, told President Bola Tinubu that it is needless for Nigeria to declare war on Niger Republic over the refusal of coup plotters to vacate the seat of power.

NASS, don’t accede to President’s request – HOMEF

The Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Rev Nnimmo Bassey, said, “While I do not support military take over of any government, the National Assembly should not accede to the president’s request.

“It will be a huge mistake for Nigeria to go to war with Niger Republic. This will simply complicate the insecurity in Nigeria and expand the zone of conflicts across West Africa. Have those prescribing war sat down to count the cost? What are they trying to prove?

“The NASS should encourage President Tinubu to calm down. The ultimatum from ECOWAS to Niger was hasty. They should be careful not to turn West Africa into a zone of needless proxy wars. The President should not turn Nigeria and Niger into sacrifice zones.

“The strategy to solve the problem in Niger Republic remains diplomacy. With the deep connections between Nigeria and Niger, diplomacy would have worked better than rabble rousing. He (Tinubu) could even have asked ex-president Buhari to assist, considering how much he assisted that country.”

War option on Niger Republic not in Nigerians’ interest – OLF

The Founder and President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said, “It is not right for the National Assembly to approve the request of President Bola Tinubu to go to war with Niger Republic.

“The coup plotters are asking, if there was good governance like it is in America, Europe and others would anybody think of plotting a coup?

“We are not having democracy in Africa rather autocracy, we are just fooling ourselves because we are not practicing what democracy entails. But to make it clear about what I am saying is that I am not in support of military coup to displace and undermine true democracy.

“Tinubu is just trying to please the world so he can get support for this stolen mandate that has been contested and that is why he is hurriedly doing this and it is going to cost him because ECOWAS is a family, they are like ‘United Africa’ like we have the United States of America, and for example America fighting themselves, and these senior officers are trained together by France and USA, which they see themselves as brothers, and it will be disappointing to see them fight each other as brothers.

“When Nigeria went under ECOMOG military operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone, Nigeria spent over N13 billion without support from outside, and how can Tinubu take us out to an unnecessary war with Niger Republic.

“Meanwhile, there are lot of issues for him to address and he is talking about war with Niger Republic, I think he is making a terrible mistake.

“The implications are grace for us if Nigeria go to war with Niger Republic. Closure of the Nigeria-Niger Republic border is already affecting us while he (Tinubu) thinks he is doing us a favour because a bilateral agreement exists between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

“Nigeria has also cut them off from electricity we supply them based on the mutual agreement that we build the Kainji and Shiroro Dams while they allow water flow into the dams, if they now decide to build their dam and stop water to flow to our dams and Russia happens to fund their dam projects what do we do?

“On the purported letter the President wrote to the National Assembly to request approval to go to war with Niger Republic, I don’t expect much from NASS because it is a rub stamp.

“I also hope this is the last coup in Africa as we see other things snowballing because this is country close to countries where Arab Spring emanated.

“I hope this should be the last one. My advice is let Tinubu allow the sleeping dogs remain and not to go score point that Nigerians didn’t tell him.”

Nigerian govt can’t use force in Niger Republic- CISLAC

The Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, said, “Nigerian Government to use force in Niger Republic will be counterproductive, and nobody should support this rather should be promoting peace and stability and not to destabilize the region.

“What is more important is that we need to understand that ECOWAS has moved from ECOWAS Head of States to ECOWAS of people, so it is not about regime protection or protecting Head of State within West Africa but actually protecting the people and institutions of democracy in West Africa.

“So any attempt to go and use force has a lot of repercussions. One of is that Niger Republic is a sovereign country, and also presently the people of Niger Republic appear to have welcomed the change of government. So when we are talking about democracy is what the people want you should allow.

“Secondly, you cannot in the mix or in the face of your financial meltdown in Nigeria, you not allowed to spend millions of taxpayers’ money go and to kill your neighbours. Similarly, because the people are in support.

“I think Nigeria has to be very careful because the Nigerian leader does not even have the moral and credential or certificate to go and fight another country, given the fact that even his election is contentious because a lot of Nigerians believe he has rigged the presidential election.

“We don’t think any military action is going to lead any peaceful resolution to this problem. We need to push for more dialogue, understanding, and leaders in Africa must be able to provide good governance, there must stop looting and stealing and keeping their people in misery and poverty.

“These makes it easy to mobilize against any regime in the region if the leaders continue to perpetuate corruption, impunity, abuse of human rights and rascality in governance and increasing costs of governance.

“Definitely, they will face challenges from their own citizens and if they organize elections that are kangaroo election that are dubious, fraudulent that lacks credibility, provoking people to resist such kind of leaders.

“So, we need to be careful, we condemn in totality the use of army or military in any of the regions in Africa because Africans suffer in the hands of insecurity and using military will not even lead to bringing him back the so-called leader that they have removed because if you attack them, they (coup plotters) are also going to likely attack the people they have arrested the as political prisoners.

“We will spoil our relationship with Niger Republic and killing the people will not solve their problem.

“The Nigerian government should go and use their as to free Nigerians captured by bandits and criminals including Boko Haram that have made life difficult for Nigerians.”

Respect sovereignty of Niger Republic- Akpan

A legal practitioner and public analyst, Ben Jones Akpan, said, “It is within President Bola Tinubu’s constitutional powers to transmit such a request to the National Assembly. But the question is: Is Nigeria preparing to declare war on Niger Republic? Or are fighting a proxy war on behalf of the West and European Union, EU,?

“Niger has not carried out any breach against Nigeria. This is ECOWAS problem. Nigeria has her own problem? He (Tinubu) is being hasty. The President talks before thinking! He did the same on the subsidy matter.

“Arresting the coup plotters is neither here nor there. Niger Republic is not an extension of Nigeria. It is a sovereign State, and you the President is not their Commander-in-Chief. Whatever is happening in Niger is their internal ‘wahala’.

“The implications of this move is better imagined. Do you realize that there is cultural and other affinity with Niger Republic and Nigeria particularly along the northern border? Do we have the resources to embark on this adventure? Considering the support enjoyed by plotters as opposed to the condemnation from Nigerians, it will amount to madness.

“In fact, there is the argument questioning the legitimacy of the President. The perception of illegitimacy of the President is pervasive. It is argued that he rigged himself to power in an election that was generally described as flawed! What could be a worst coup d’etat?

“NASS should refuse granting authorization as it will be detrimental to Nigeria’s economic and foreign policy outlook. After all, we are the big brother and Africa is the centre of our foreign affairs policy.

“The way out is for diplomatic back channels to be explored. Why can’t he use the former President considering his influence? How about Kingibe?”