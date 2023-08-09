Coup: Islamic clerics warn against use of military action in Niger

—Harp on dialogue

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government meet on Thursday to decide on the action to be taken against the military junta that overthrew the democratically elected government in the Republic of Niger, Islamic clerics have warned against the use of military action in bringing back President Mohamed Bazoum

Recall that the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had about a week ago given an ultimatum to the military junta that sacked the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

The military junta led by the head of Presidential Guards, Abdourahamane Tchiani, took over after a coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, on 26 July 2023.

The ECOWAS Heads of State and Government headed by President Tinubu in a meeting in Abuja issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta in Niger Republic to reinstate Bazoum as democratically elected President or face a range of stiff sanctions.

The Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, in its resolution, recognised Bazoum as the legitimate President of the nation.

The regional body also threatened to impose land border closures and no-fly zone conditions on Niger Republic should the military coup masterminds fail to heed its ultimatum.

It also tasked all Chiefs of Defense Staff of the member-states to proceed for an emergency meeting to strategize on effective ways to implement a possible military operation to restore constitutional order to office.

However, the Islamic clerics after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, warned against military action in Niger and advocated for diplomacy.

In an interview with Journalists in the Hausa language after the meeting with President Tinubu, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Secretary General of Jamaatu Nasrul Islam (JNI), said that the meeting discussed the proposed military action in Niger.

Professor Aliyu said they were invited by President Tinubu based on their positions as clerics and they respectively honoured the invitation.

He said, “Our visit also serves as working (official) visit. We discussed on important matters relating to our dear country and we gave our advise on good leadership, we discussed on subsidy removal and we gave our own advice on that too and we told him we wish he had had this consultation before subsidy removal so that its implementation would have been smooth devoid of all this hardship.

“Regarding Niger issues we told him our stand which is dialogue. Diplomacy is the best option, military intervention will not yield the desired outcome. We do not support military intervention, we are emphasising the use of diplomacy.

“When we intervened in Liberia how did we get out of the mess. Look at what is happening in Libya, we should try as much as we can to avoid that scenario. Niger has all the tendencies of becoming Libya if we are not careful.”

On the assurance given to them by the President, he said, “We are on the same page. He is not insisting on military intervention too. All peaceful means will be followed and exhausted.”

Further asked whether they are worried that ECOWAS position may strain long good brotherhood between Nigeria and Niger Republic, the cleric said:

“Nigeria and Niger are just like two brothers, we share border, culture, family, languages and even religion. Definitely we have to trade with caution and solve the issue amicably.”

It will be recalled that President Tinubu had on Tuesday directed the acting governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to invoke financial restrictions against entities or individuals that have any link with the military junta.

President Tinubu had on Sunday evening met with the Northern Governors, whose states are sharing boundary with Niger Republic at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, a presidency source said it was part of consultations by the President on the situation in Niger.

The governors in attendance were Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dr Dikko Radda (Katsina).

It was gathered that the Northern elites have kicked against any military might against the military juncta following what would be the consequence of such action on Nigeria.

The meeting according to a presidency source was convened to get input from the northern Governors as the seven day ultimatum for the military to reinstate the overthrown President has expired.

Recall again that some of resolutions read by the President of ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, at the Abuja summit include the “call for the immediate release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum as President and Head of State of the Republic of Niger and for the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Reject any form of resignation that may purportedly come from His Excellency, President Mohamed Bazoum; considered the illegal detention of President Bazoum as a hostage situation and hold the authors of the attempted coup that are solely and fully responsible for the safety and security of His Excellency President Mohammed Bazoum, as well as members of his family and government.

“In the event the Authority’s demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Nigeria.

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Asia. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions.

“Freeze assets of the Republic of Niger in Aqua Central Bank. Freeze of assets of the Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID”, he said.

President Tinubu had via a memo to the senate asked for approval for military action as agreed by ECOWAS.

But the Senate rejected the request but rather asked Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and other leaders of the region to tread with caution in addressing the political quagmire in Niger Republic.

Rising from a closed door session that lasted close to two hours to discuss the letter written to the Senate on Friday by President Tinubu on the decisions taken by the regional body, the Senate asked ECOWAS and its leaders to strengthen political and diplomatic options and other means with a view to resolving the political crisis in Niger Republic.