Coup: FOWN condemns ECOWAS, Tinubu’s war stance against Niger junta

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Non-Governmental organization Face Of Waziri-Nigeria, FOWN, has described President Bola Tinubu’s led ECOWAS’ stance on military option against coup in Niger as part of attempts for United States and France to accord his government international legitimacy.

FOWN, in a statement signed by it’s Director-General, Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, on Friday, stated that US prospect for uranium in Niger and the need to protect a subsisting US drone that has gulped well over $100 million built therein is the cost required to legitimize Tinubu’s government.

According to the group, “Nigerians should be weary of Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWA, now more than ever, owing to his desperation for war with Niger which is at the behest of foreign powers.

“We received some intelligence last week but refused to share it because it was too heavy.

“Now that Bola Tinubu has declared war on Niger through ECOWAS, we think it’s time to share it.

“After the coup in Niger broke out, Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris, asked Tinubu to use ECOWAS to restore Bazoum because the US had invested over $100 million in building a drone base in Niger and didn’t want to lose access to it.

“Also, aside France that buys Uranium from Niger the US which currently gets 14% of its Uranium from Russia is shopping for a replacement and has it’s gaze fixed on Niger to fill the likely gap.

“The planned trade-off of Niger via declaration of war by ECOWAS, is to prevent the likely backlash the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) ruling in President Tinubu’s favour might have.

“He wants the US to back him and not let the international media report it as they did during EndSARS and Bring-Back-Our-Girls.

“So an agreement was reached last week that if Tinubu protects US and French interests in Niger and the US and EU will back his government no matter what he does.”

FOWN, unequivocally maintained that Tinubu commenced acting the scripts a day after the secret plot was hatched.

The group stated; “The following day Tinubu wrote to the Senate to mobilise the army. It failed.

“Now he has asked the ECOWAS commission to declare mobilisation, so it won’t look like it’s coming from him.

“But the plan is to secretly deploy Nigeria’s military equipment and send soldiers but not as Nigerian army but as private contractors.”

Adeniyi said that Tinubu at the height of his at-all-cost mien, chose to prosecute the war against Niger not minding the detest expressed for the move by the northern senators who’s votes he fought so hard to get.

“It is because he doesn’t need them anymore. Once he can win back Niger for the US and France, he’s free to do anything in Nigeria and no one will question it.”

FOWN cited past Chile, Indonesia and Chad leaders who tread same path Tinubu currently treads, adding that Nigerians are battle ready to resist the devilish stance.

“What Tinubu is trying to do is to gain the approval of the West to completely take over Nigeria, and plunder the nation dry while having the unconditional support of the almighty United States, but Nigerians won’t take this lying low.”