Coup: ECOWAS ultimatum in Niger not Nigeria’s mandate – Tinubu

—Orders CBN sanctions on individuals, entities, relating with juncta

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government ultimatum against the military juncta in Republic of Niger is not a Nigeria’s ultimatum.

This is as the President has ordered the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to make another financial sanctions against individuals and entities that are relating with the military juncta that overthrew the democratically elected government.

Briefing State House correspondents, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale explained that the ultimatum by ECOWAS even though President Tinubu is the Chairman, remains the position of the regional body and not the position of Nigeria as a country.

He said that in recent days following the expiration of the ECOWAS ultimatum to the military juncta to reinstate the sacked democratically elected government, the President has widened his consultations.

He said, “Concerning the ultimatum given to the military Junta in Niger Public. The ECOWAS mandate, and ultimatum is not a Nigerian ultimatum. It is not a Nigerian mandate and the office of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also serving as the chairman of ECOWAS seeks to emphasize this point.

“That due to certain domestic and international media coverage, tending towards a personalization of the ECOWAS sub regional position to his Preston and to our nation individually.

“It is because of this that Mr. President has deemed it necessary to state unequivocally that the mandate and ultimatum issued by ECOWAS is that of ECOWAS’s position.

“While His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assumed the ECOWAS chairmanship, the position of ECOWAS conveys the consensus position of member heads of state. And a coup will not occur in one’s backyard, without one be particularly aware of it.

“The President in recent days, particularly following the expiration of the ultimatum given by ECOWAS has widened consultations internationally but most especially domestically, including interfaces with state governors in Nigeria, who govern states bordering Niger public on the various fallouts and outcomes of the unfortunate situation that has unfolded in Niger Republic.

“But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wishes to emphasize to this distinguished audience that the response of ECOWAS to the military coup in Niger has been and will remain devoid of ethnic and religious sentiments and considerations.

“The regional bloc is made up of all sub regional ethnic groups, religious groups, and all other forms of human diversity. And the response of ECOWAS, therefore, represent all of these groups, and not any of these groups individually.

“While no options have been taken off of the table of people as we do draw the attention of this audience to the upcoming Ico loss, extraordinary Summit, which will be holding in Abuja on Thursday, August 10. It is therefore expected that at the extraordinary Summit, far reaching decisions will be taken concerning the next steps of the regional bloc according to developments as they unfold.