Coup: Don’t plunge us into war with Niger, CNG tells FG

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has told the federal government not to plunge Nigeria into war, saying that all economic and diplomatic options must have been exhausted before the deployment of Nigerian soldiers to Niger.

The CNG in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja on Saturday, told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to use political and diplomatic ways to stem the tide.

Suleiman said, “We join other Nigerians particularly the Northern Senators Forum in rejecting the option of war and call instead for political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in that country.

“We urge the federal government not to rush into war without exhausting every economic and diplomatic means to pressure the junta in Niger to return power to the democratically elected government.

“We caution President Tinubu that in consideration of our own national interest, a military intervention in Niger must be an absolutely last option for Nigeria, given our own present domestic fragility.

“Invite ECOWAS and the international community to understand that bilateral friendships are guided by the principles of sovereignty, promotion of peace and the standards that guide legitimate interference”.

The CNG further called on the Senate and the Nigerian Presidency that “Nigeria entered into bilateral agreements to export electricity to Niger, Benin and Togo so that the three countries will not build dams on River Niger and the purported cut of supply to Niger could amount to breech”.