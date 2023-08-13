Coup: Dialogue, diplomacy remain panacea, ActionAid tells ECOWAS

…expresses disappointment over non-inclusion of PWDs among ministerial nominees

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Niger Republic coup plotters refuse to relinquish power to President Mohamed Bazoum, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Saturday, told the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, that dialogue and diplomacy remain panacea to the Niger Republic debacle.

This was stated by the Vice Chair, AAN, Imoni Amarere, while answering questions during a press conference organised by the General Assembly of ActionAid Nigeria after her Annual General Meeting to review the state of the nation held in Abuja.

Amarere pointed out that Nigeria needs to be concerned about the coup in Niger Republic basically as a border country, gateway to the Sahel region, and route through which terrorists penetrate through to Nigeria northern regions to compound insecurity in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in an address read by the former Board Chair, AAN, Prof Patricia Donli, the General Assembly reeled out various concerns and recommendations for the Tinubu-led administration to consider and act.

He said: “First and foremost, is that as a democratic and pro-poor organization, ActionAid is opposed to any undemocratic practices.

“And the military coup in Niger Republic is our undemocratic act, it is a violation of constitution of Niger Republic by the military boys in overthrowing a democratically elected government.

“The response of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to that coup, which of course becomes the sixth in the region within a period of two years before it we had Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and there was also Guinea.

“We are afraid that the gains made by democracy in the last couple of years have been eroded.

“For as far as ECOWAS is concerned, dialogue and diplomacy rather than they result to military intervention instead of the use of force. Dialogue and diplomacy are the right way to go.

“That is why we are saying very clearly that ECOWAS prioritize diplomacy and dialogue in its approach to the situation.

What we are saying is that African Union and ECOWAS must to be more strategic in dealing with the military boys in Niger Republic otherwise we might end up having a situation where Niger Republic will become a playground for the super powers in the subregion.

“We already aware, for instance, that countries like the US, France and a few other Western countries that get supply of their uranium from Niger have been badly affected by the developments there.

“We also know that Russia and some other countries in Eastern Europe are seeing the developments in Niger Republic as an opportunity to have a foothold in the subregion, which is what brings the dangerous international dimension to the coup in Niger Republic.

“We think that the Nigerian government and the ECOWAS authorities should continue to explore dialogue and diplomacy. Even as the new government in Niger Republic has continued to show a lot of recalcitrance, but we must show that the bigger brother and ECOWAS is a much wiser organization than it is doing at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Prof Donli called.on the Tinubu-led administration to look beyond palliatives rather on programmes that are sustainable and outlives various governments as a solution to poverty and unemployment.

“That the government go beyond a monthly or one-off disbursement to families so that there should be a programme that makes it sustainable, a programme that targets families, vulnerable, people living with disabilities, and families living in poverty.

“There should be programmes that will take care of those people and the palliative should not just be a one-off something that should continue and sustained.

“And we call on both the federal and the state governments to put in place those programmes, something that will alleviate the challenges that they face. The prices prices of foodstuff has gone up, transport fare has gone up and what we’re saying is that there is a need to actually put in place programmes that would alleviate those challenges.

“Salaries or minimum wage has not increased and there is the need to increase the minimum wage. Public transportation has now been put in place.

“There is a need to put that in place, something that will help the poor man to be able to face the economic crisis and crunch that Nigeria is facing right now. Not just in one-off application of disbursement but a programme.

“Last, we need a system in place and that system needs to go beyond a particular government”, she said.

Meanwhile, Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, called on the federal, state and local government to critically pay attention to the plight of young people in the country on the heels of the International Day of Youth 2023 with the theme ‘Green Skills for Youth towards Sustainable World’

“And so we are working on that day and we are hoping that we can use this opportunity to call on the federal government to pay attention to the young population that Nigeria has, over 60 per cent of the population are young people, and so we are focusing on these”, Ene said.

However, AAN’s General Assembly pointed out that: Considering the ongoing economic crisis, it is imperative for both the Federal and State governments to prioritise the establishment of credible and sustainable social welfare programmes that extend beyond providing monthly disbursements of funds for short-term relief; the Nigerian Student Loan Act represents a significant stride towards advancing social justice in education. To maximise its impact, the Nigerian government must ensure the fair and equitable distribution of education loans, with special attention given to students from marginalised communities and those with disabilities. Furthermore, the implementation of the act should be accompanied by robust support systems, including financial literacy programmes, career counseling, and job creation initiatives to enhance the employability of loan recipients upon their graduation.

To ensure long-term food security, Federal and State Governments must prioritise sustainable solutions through strategic investments. By focusing on promoting agriculture, supporting rural development, and empowering local communities, government can enhance food production and self-sufficiency. These initiatives will not only bolster the country’s ability to feed its population but also create resilient and self-reliant agricultural systems. Moreover, collaboration among governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders is essential to develop comprehensive and integrated strategies that address the underlying causes of food insecurity.

Given the recurring threat of flooding in Nigeria, all levels of government must prioritise urban planning and environmental infrastructure development. Adequate investment in flood control measures, drainage systems, and sustainable urban development practices can help mitigate the impact of flooding on communities. By proactively addressing flood risks, the government can protect lives, properties, and critical infrastructure, and promote sustainable development in flood-prone areas; The Nigerian government should strategically invest in critical sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and technology. By directing resources towards these sectors, the government can create jobs, improve public services, and enhance the overall quality of life for its citizens. Prioritising investments in these key areas will drive economic development, attract foreign investments, and position Nigeria for long-term growth and resilience; As we approach the off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, we recommend that INEC proactively coordinate with relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, to ensure a secure environment for the conduct of peaceful elections. Addressing challenges such as targeted attacks on INEC offices nationwide and insecurity in some parts of the country will be vital to ensure smooth deployment of personnel and materials, fostering transparent and credible electoral processes.

However, AAN called on Tinubu to reconsider the ministerial nominees as “The absence of representation for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and the mere 18.8% inclusion of women in the ministerial nominee list is extremely disappointing.

“It is essential for the government to urgently address the lack of representation for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and significantly improve the meager 18.8 per cent inclusion of women in the ministerial nominee list”, it added.