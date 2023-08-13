Coup d’etat in Niger Republic may turn to 3rd World War – Okwesilieze Nwodo

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

By Ikechukwu Odu

The former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, on Sunday, said that the coup d’etat in Niger Republic may turn to 3rd World War if not properly handled.

Dr. Nwodo who was equally a former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard said that the scramble for the control of uranium in Niger Republic has drawn Russia and China into the scene.

He further said that the United States of America who are currently enjoying the control of the natural resource would not want to relinquish it to any other country.

He enjoined President Bola Tinubu to convince the ECOWAS countries to jettison the option of war and seek diplomacy to restore democracy in the country, adding that Nigeria would not score any point in leading other countries to war in Niger Republic.

He equally advised the President to channel his energy towards addressing monumental security, health, education and other problems left by the former government in Nigeria other than going to war at Niger Republic.

“The President has monumental problems left by the former government of President, Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria. These problems should take so much of his energy, other than suing for war in Niger Republic.

“There are economic, security, unemployment, education and health problems to grapple with. Making a war in Niger Republic should not be part of his priorities.

“Former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar; Sultan of Sokoto among other prominent Nigerians have advised President Bola Tinubu, to convince ECOWAS countries to continue to pursue diplomacy as a way of restoring democracy in Niger Republic rather than the option of war.

“It is not fair to go to war with Niger Republic because the country has helped Nigeria in its war against Boko Haram. The country has equally cooperated with us in the Lake Chad Basin problem. The country is a neighbour which has worked with Nigeria over a long period of time and we share more than 1000 kilometers of land border with the country. There have been marriages and cultural exchanges with the country. A war will destroy all of these because if you create an enemy out of a friend, it would destroy families.

“Secondly, Niger Republic is an ally, Nigeria would not score any point by defeating the country in war. It is more like wrestling with your brother, win or lose, the joy of victory would not be defeated.

“Thirdly, the 3rd world war could be initiated in West Africa because Russia and China are lining up behind the coup plotters, while the West and the United States of America who have been enjoying the uranium from Niger Republic may not want to give it up for Russia to take over. It may become an economic war of who controls uranium in Niger Republic. Very soon, we may forget that it was coup d’etat or democracy that started the war. When these super powers lose or win the war, we may not know what would have happened to the future of West Africa. This is not something we should rush into.

“France colonized Niger Republic and has been feasting on their natural resource and borrowing them their own money which they insist must be in their Central Bank. If Niger wants their money, they write application and can get 20 per cent of what is deposited there. It is given to them as loan. In all these, I see imperialistic tendencies,” he said.