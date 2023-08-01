Coup: Burkina Faso, Mali back Niger amidst ECOWAS sanctions threat

By Victoria Ojeme

The Transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have expressed their solidarity with the people of Niger and the new coup leaders in the face of sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The communique was in response to the conclusions of the recent summits held by ECOWAS and UEMOA in Abuja on July 30, 2023, discussing Niger’s political situation.

Both Burkina Faso and Mali denounced the regional organizations’ persistence in imposing sanctions, which they believe would worsen the suffering of the populations and undermine the spirit of pan-Africanism. The governments firmly refused to apply these illegal and inhuman sanctions against Niger and warned that any military intervention against Niger would be seen as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali.

For Mali, the communique was issued by Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel OUEDRAOGO, the Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Government Spokesperson, and Knight of the Order of Merit, Arts, Letters, and Communication.

For Burkina Faso, Colonel Abdoulaye MAIGA, the Minister of Communication, Culture, Arts, and Tourism, Government Spokesperson, and Knight of the National Order, delivered the statement.

Highlighting the potential disastrous consequences of military intervention in Niger, the governments drew parallels with the aftermath of NATO’s unilateral action in Libya, which led to the expansion of terrorism in the Sahel and West Africa.

The Transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali expressed indignation over the discrepancy between certain political leaders’ eagerness to use armed forces to restore order in Niger and the inaction of organizations and political leaders in helping states and peoples who have been victims of terrorism for years.

In a call for unity, the governments urged the living forces to be ready and mobilized to support the people of Niger during these challenging times for Pan-Africanism.