COUP: Arrest, prosecute those inciting military against Tinubu — MURIC

By Luminous Jannamike

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has urged the Nigerian Army to expose, arrest and prosecute individuals who are inciting the military to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The call came in response to the army’s revelation that certain factions have been goading it to stage a coup, citing soldiers’ welfare and the recent coup in Niger as justification.

In a statement yesterday, MURIC commended the army for standing firm against these insidious efforts.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director of MURIC, said: “We hereby commend the officers and men of the Nigerian Army for refusing to succumb to the instigation of coup zealots.

“We urge the military to expose, arrest, and prosecute those inciting it to topple the legitimate administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Akintola further emphasized the importance of democracy and the dangers of military rule, warning

Nigerians of the potential toll a military regime could take on their freedoms, human dignity, and the state of law and order.

“Military rule will rob Nigerians of their freedom and dehumanize them. Every military regime is an imposition against the will of the people,” he cautioned.

The MURIC director also highlighted the repercussions of military rule in terms of governance and accountability.

He stated, “There will be no senate or house of representatives under military rule. The army will not stomach criticism. Neither is there probity and accountability in a military regime.”

In strong condemnation of coup instigators, Akintola described them as ‘ignoramuses’ and ‘the greatest enemies of the Nigerian people; ‘reiterating the call for their exposure, arrest, and prosecution, insisting that military rule has become ‘paleolithic’ and that soldiers seizing political power are akin to ‘gangsters’ out to rob innocent and hardworking citizens.

Akintola emphasized that MURIC firmly stands against any attempts to destabilize Nigeria’s democracy and equally affirms the group’s commitment to the rule of law and human rights.