The Director-General of World Trade Organisation, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said turning away from open trade would lead to greater price volatility, inflationary pressures and weaker growth prospects.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was Nigeria’s former finance minister and coordinator of the ecobnomy, stated this at the recent Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, United States.

She said predictable trade was a source of disinflationary pressure, reduced volatility, and increased economic resilience, whereas fragmentation of trade into rival blocs “would be very costly.”

The WTO boss said: “A world that turns its back on open and predictable trade will be one marked by diminished competitive pressures and greater price volatility.

“It would be a world of weaker growth and development prospects, a slower low-carbon transition, and increased supply vulnerability in the face of unexpected shocks.”

She noted that sustained inflation had made a comeback across richer nations, with subsequent monetary tightening exacerbating debt distress and financial instability for dozens of developing economies.

Okonjo-Iweala said some policymakers had looked at the shocks, alongside rising geopolitical tensions, and concluded that globalisation needed to be rolled back.

She said WTO economists estimated that if the world economy decoupled into two self-contained trading blocs that would lower the long-run level of real global gross domestic product, GDP, by at least five per cent, with some developing economies facing double-digit welfare losses.