Countdown to 4th edition of ‘Invasion Praise’ begins as event holds September 15

By Ayo Onikoyi

Minister Kayode Solomon popularly know as Kay Wonder is back with the 4th edition of INVASION PRAISE, a powerful and mighty praise concert that takes place on the 15th of September 2023 at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year’s concert is tagged the ‘Revival Edition’ , and it promises to be more explosive than ever before.

With a lineup of gospel artists that includes Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Pastor Sam Foli, Eben, Neon Adejo, Dare Justified, Lilian Nneji, Blessings NG, Apekeola, Titiola Euba, Deborah Ajayi, Omolara Adeoye Betty, and many more, together with our dearest Father in the Lord, Pastor J.T Kalejaye, congreagants are rest assured that their spirits will be stirred in an unprecedented manner and their souls refreshed as though with new wine.

The Convener of INVASION PRAISE, Kay Wonder, is confident that this year’s concert will be a life-changing experience for everyone who attends. He says, “the power of God will flow like never before and revival shall indeed take place. This particular Edition is going to be exceptional, the spirit man of each congregant will keep vibrating in the Holy Ghost after the concert, and the experience will last a life-time.”

“It’s going to be an unforgettable moment of unusual Praise and Worship. Here are some additional details about the concert: The concert is free to attend. It will take place on the 15th of September 2023 at 4pm at Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

For further information on sponsorship and enquiries, please visit the INVASION PRAISE website or social media pages,” Kay Wonder says