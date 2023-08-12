Corrupt military chiefs pushing for invasion of Niger Republic — ECOWAS parliamentarian

An Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, parliamentarian, on Saturday, said corrupt military chiefs of the sub-region were the ones desirous of military invasion of Niger Republic.

Idris Wase, the first Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of ECOWAS, made the accusation when the 22 parliamentarians held an extraordinary meeting, virtually, to discuss the Niger Republic impasse.

The choice of how best to resolve the matter in Niger split the parliamentarians into two camps.

While one group wanted military intervention, the other advocated diplomacy and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since being ousted by members of his guard last month, was seen by his doctor today, Saturday.

The president "had a visit by his doctor today", a member of his entourage told AFP, adding the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son who are being held with him.

Also, the rumour that Nigeria’s embassy in Niger had been burnt down by protesters has been dispelled.



On the ECOWAS parliament’s deliberations over Niger, Wase said: “We should be careful not to start what we can’t finish.

“When the Russia-Ukraine war started, people thought it was to be a sharp war.

“A year after, the war is still lingering on with the attendant economic squander and wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“The sub-regional military chiefs knows what they stand to benefit economically. That’s why they’re eager to militarily intervene in Niger. Most of them are corrupt.

“Any war on Niger will have adverse effects on 60% of Nigeria, especially Northern Nigeria.”