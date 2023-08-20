Coronation Anniversary: Otuaro hails Olu of Warri

The former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley B. Otuaro has extended his felicitations to Atuwaste III, the Olu of Warri, on the occasion of his second anniversary since ascending the throne.

In a statement issued on Monday, H.E. Dcn. Kingsley B. Otuaro.Esq. commended the Olu of Warri for his effective leadership, which has played a pivotal role in maintaining peace in Warri and its neighboring regions.

He also acknowledged the Olu’s active contributions to trade and commerce within the kingdom during his two-year reign, highlighting the significant impact on various economic endeavours.

H.E. Dcn. Kingsley B. Otuaro.Esq. earnestly prayed, seeking divine intervention for God to bestow upon the Olu the wisdom required to lead his people effectively. Additionally, he fervently wished for the Olu to be blessed with a long and prosperous life.