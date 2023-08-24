Contractors with multiple jobs risk losing all if …- Umahi

Umahi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has threatened to take severe punitive measures against contractors who have multiple road contracts but fail to deliver on standards in one or more of such contracts.

Umahi who noted that the importance of infrastructure especially roads to national development cannot be overemphasized, said this during his first meeting with contractors handling road projects in the South West geo-political zone, at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, Mabushi, Abuja, yesterday.

He explained that infrastructure is an important component and driver of development be it in the movement of hospital equipment, children going to school, and also for commercial activities to thrive.

The Minister expressed disappointment at the pace as well as the sub-standard work at the Lokoja – Abuja road.

He described the road as “a death trap” for commuters. Umahi’ explained that even as the road project is still on-going, critical portions have already gone bad because of shabby job done by some of the contractors handling the 200km road project; describing the situation as man’s inhumanity to man.

Umahi said, “The Lokoja road I inspected already is a death trap. The road shoulders are gone while the project is still on-going, this is man’s inhumanity to man and every life lost because of accident or kidnapping, people responsible will account for it on the last day.

“People should have the fear of God because the fear of God brings good things.”

The Minister urged all contractors to ensure that they deliver projects in line with agreed terms.

He equally urged them to speak out if there was any challenge encountered or risk their certificates of contracts awarded in other places being ceased.

Umahi said, “I will not stop people benefiting but let the people breath first, if you have problem in one project, I will cease the certificate of others.”

The Minister directed Directors of the Ministry to be alive to their responsibilities and encouraged them to visit project sites because it would be difficult, if not impossible, for them to understand what is going on except they go to site.

He announced his decision to appoint coordinating officers for each of the nation’s six geo -political zones to ensure smooth running of affairs. He noted that no hope can be renewed without a change of heart.