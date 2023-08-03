Contempt charge: We‘ll embark on nationwide strike on 14 if… – NLC

…Give Friday August 11 deadline for withdrawal of summon

…Explains reasons for suspension of nationwide protest

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Thursday, threatened to embark on another nationwide indefinite strike from August 14, if on August 11, the contempt charge against it by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Justice is not withdrawn.

NLC disclosed this at its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting to review Wednesday’s nationwide protest.

Recall that the union yesterday protested all over the country over the harsh economic situation in the country occasioned by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, commonly known as Petrol among other perceived anti-poor policies of the Federal Government.

NLC demanded immediate withdrawal of the contemptuous charges.