Consider us for ministerial appointment, Idomas beg Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Benue State Inter-tribal Association in Politics, BSITAP, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the Idoma people for ministerial appointment.

The Secretary of the Association, Ocholohi Ogolekwu, in a statement in Markudi extended their call to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and endorsed a United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Raymond Edoh as the best fit to represent the Idomas.

He said, “Sen. George Akume is a son in whom we are all pleased and proud in Benue State. He has never disappointed us, and would not. He has never turned us down on any request taken to him and we know he wouldn’t on this.

“Please, give room for the already existing mutual political understanding between the two tribes in Benue State.

“We are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through our son Sen. George Akume to consider Dr. Raymond Edoh an Idoma man to take over the ministerial slot for Benue State. He has worked hard for the party and still working hard and should be given a chance to serve in that capacity”.