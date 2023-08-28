Consider appointing Fani-Kayode as minister, He’ll work far better…— Bwala tells Tinubu

By Ayobami Okerinde

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode as a minister.

In a post on X on Monday, Bwala called on the president to appoint FFK, noting that his experience as a former minister will impact positively his government.

He said, “I call on President Tinubu to consider appointing Femi Fani Kayode as a minister of the republic.

“Femi has worked hard enough like every other appointee; but aside from that, he being a pragmatic person with previous experience will impact PBAT’s government.

Bwala also stated he’s confident Fani-Kayode will ‘work far better’ than some ministers.

“I have never spoken with FFK on this, as a matter of fact, we only met twice in this life, one before he joined APC and the second at SSS HQRs where he was attending fellowship at the time. BUT I KNOW FEMI WILL WORK far better than some who are on the Job right now.”

Fani-Kayode was the Director of Special Media Projects & Operations & New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that President Tinubu on Monday, August 21 swore in 45 ministers cleared by the Senate, as Nigerians were surprised to see notable names like Fani-Kayode, Faleke, Onanuga and many others, prominent for their immense contribution during the election campaign, missing on the list.