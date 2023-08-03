Confusion over alleged PDP’s secret collaboration with Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Confusion has taken over Imo political atmosphere, following the report of an alleged secret collaboration between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyamwu, with the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma.

This followed the statement by the former PDP state Secretary, Ray Emeana, to newsmen in Owerri.

Emeana said this, adding that it was for this reason that himself and other state executives of the PDP abandoned the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He alleged that; “Samuel Anyanwu is not running for governorship. There is no reality. There is nothing to show. There is no activity to show that he is running for a governor of Imo state.

“I ask myself if i am prepared to be in opposition for another four years with somebody who is negotiating with the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, to hand over to him in 2027.”

Reacting, the Imo governorship candidate of the PDP, Senator Anyanwu, said: “It is on the record that the current realities on ground in the state is the massive adoption and endorsement of Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu as a consensus Governorship candidate in the November 11 election by market women, youth groups, motorcycle, Keke/taxi operators, socio-political groups, Christian Organizations and Traditional institutions.

“Not comfortable with the wide acceptance of the PDP Candidate, Hope Uzodinma, his team and the escaped former PDP officials are doing everything possible not minding its legal implications to wittle down the popularity of Senator Anyanwu in the state.”

“One of such game plans is exactly what Ray Emeana peddled, including others yet to be falsely disclosed in the nearest future. Those who know Ray Emeana can attest that he can do anything especially, when money is involved. Our assurance to Imo people is that, the PDP Governorship Candidate will secure the state from the stranglehold of APC misrule, intimidation, harassment and illegal arrests which has gradually destroyed the state and turned it to a battle ground for non state actors.

“Our stand is that despite all the misleading falsehoods now and in the future against the PDP Candidate, what cannot be denied is that Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri are out to make Imo safe again by ending killings, kidnappings and thuggery in the state.”