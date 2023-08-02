Confusion in Osun as TUC stages protests at different venues 

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There was confusion in Osun state among the labour unions and other civil societies over venue of convergence for the schedule protest against government economic policies on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, had declared nationwide protest against economic policies of the Federal Government, saying it is anti-masses and urged its members across the country to embark on peaceful protest today, Wednesday.

It was gathered that the unions and civil society organisations had agreed to converge at the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park and proceed to other strategic location.

However, at early hours on Wednesday the Freedom Park was initially deserted as members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, in the state changed the venue of the protest to Centre for Black Culture, a venue far away from the city centre.

Members of the CSOs that arrived Freedom Park at 9am were redirected to Centre for Black Culture behind government secretariat in the state, but turned down the directives and stayed put for others to arrive.

When contacted the TUC Chairman, Adekola Adebowale said the union decided to hold it protest at the centre and urged other organizations to join it.

However, the CSOs along with other union such as Nigeria Union of Electricity workers, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU are presently moving round strategic location with the protest.