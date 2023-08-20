Community agog as Lagos lawmaker becomes Otun Oba of Ogombo

…as Oba hails Sanwo-Olu on Isese Day

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Noheem Adams has been conferred with Otun-Oba of Ogombo Kingdom, Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

The conferment on Saturday, was part of activities to commemorate the king’s first year coronation anniversary celebration.

Adams described Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo, as a kind hearted leader who prides positive development of his domain quite high; stressing that the Oba’s good deeds in the past have paid off greatly.

According to the young and vibrant legislator, he never saw the title coming but leaders of his lineage–Dada Omolara ruling house deemed it fit for him to be the next Otun-Oba of Ogombo land.

Eulogizing the King, Adams, said, prior to being crowned King of Ogombo, he has been instrumental towards ensuring and facilitating rapid development in the community.

According to him,; “He has done a lot to give Ogombo community a facelift prior to his coronation, he used his personal fund to light-up the place with solar powered street light which improved night life in the area.

“Also, estate and schools now sprouting fast around the community was made possible by his public-spirited nature.

“Personally speaking, he has been my benefactor while growing up, he has been a father figure to me, all through my school days till when I started working at the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

“He did not stop there, at the time I was busy with the electioneering campaign to become a lawmaker, he was with me all the way, and God has also been faithful too in his new status having been crowned king last year .”

Adams described the new chieftaincy conferment as a call to service and it can only get better than before, “a new road to Ogombo is being constructed in addition to several other good things that are still on the way.

“The chieftaincy title conferred on me today is in commemoration of the King’s first year coronation anniversary celebration, the Oba’s good deeds prior to now has paid off greatly.

Oba Abiodun of the Ogudu Oghabi Royal Family Ogombo, in a chat with newsmen, described Adams as a “dependable personality.”

He stated that prior to Adams’ conferment, he has been instrumental towards the facilitation of many positive developments across Ogombo kingdom, adding that “given his new status much more goodies will come to Ogombo kingdom.”

Isese Day

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for deeming it fit to declare Monday, August 21, 2023 as a public holiday for the celebration of Isese Day.

His Highness noted that in spite of the fact that Governor Sanwo-Olu is a Christian, “it is topical that he still permits the declaration of Isese day holiday.”

According to him “This will further foster good neighbourliness among different religious beliefs in the state, it is a good development.”

Prince Fuad Oloto, described Adams as a very humble personality, whose studious mien has taken farther to be the number three man in the state legislature.