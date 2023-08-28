Community accuses Nigerian oil company worker of land grabbing in Enugu

.…They are the real land grabbers making a living by fomenting trouble, says the accused

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Umugadu village in Ezama Idi Opi, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has accused a staff of a Nigerian Oil Company, Madu Nnaemeka of allegedly grabbing land and intimidating members of the community.

In a statement endorsed by Barrister Jeremiah Chukwudi, and made available to newsmen in Nsukka, the community equally accused Nnaemeka, of allegedly instigating and fueling dispute in the community.

“The people of Umugadu, and of course all Ezama, are shocked by the change of attitude they have noticed in Mr. Mmadu since he began to work in an oil company and making money. He has been intimidating and hectoring the villagers, in most cases, trying to take their land, instigating and fueling disputes, disregarding the resolutions of elders and hiring armed thugs and members of law enforcement to harass and terrorize his many victims,” part of the statement read.

In the latest of such acts, Mr. Madu, it was gathered, is allegedly attempting to take a piece of communal land which belongs to the people of Umugadu, one of the three villages in Umuhu-nato, Idi Opi.

“As can be gleaned from a law suit in respect of the matter, now pending before the Nsukka High Court in the Enugu Judicial Division, with the suit number: N/574/2023, and filed by six plaintiffs on behalf of Umugadu namely: One Okenyi Amaechi, Ugwuanyi Francis, Dr. Ugwuanyi Clement, Barr. Emeka Nnamani, Joel Eze and Barr. Jeremiah Chukwudi Nnamani, with of course Nnaemeka Mmadu and one Mrs. Perpetual Ugwu named as defendants, Mmadu appears to have instigated Perpetual Ugwu to allegedly sell him a communal land knowing full well that the land belongs to the people of Umugadu, Ezama, Idi Opi, and not Perpetual, the purported vendor.

“It is not the case of buying land which has issues because you did not know all the facts. Though, he is not a member of this village, he knew everything about the land. The woman would not have attempted what she did, that is assuming she actually did it, if he did not instigate her,” said Chukwudi Nnamani, Nnewi-based legal practitioner who is named as a plaintiff in the suit now before Nsukka High Court.

It was learnt that the land being disputed is part of a larger portion of Ukwala-Ugwu of Umugadu, which shares common boundary in the west with another piece of land given to one Barrister Onyeke by the ancestors of the plaintiffs in 1973.

It was further gathered that the ancestors of the plaintiffs, for being public-spirited, conceded the portion to all Umuhunato in 1974; to be given to Barr. Onyeke, popularly known as Lawyer Onyeke, in exchange for his legal services rendered to a native of Umuhu who ran into trouble with the law around 1974.

A member of the community who pleaded for anonymity said “On August 17, 2023, Mmadu made attempt to roust members of the community, invading their homes at ungodly hours with a collection of thugs and military boys. In a series of intimidating and unlawful activities, one Raymond Chononso Eze, an army recruit and classmate of Mmadu has been a willing right-hand man. It was him who has ensured the “militarization” of the land in dispute, preventing any service of court process or entrance by the plaintiffs while the land is hurriedly being developed. It makes one wonder whether the law empowers the army to dabble in civil disputes and even if it does, the authorization Raymond Eze got for his manifest illegal activities.”

Nnaemeka Reacts

However, in his defence, Nnaemeka alleged that his accusers were the real land grabbers who were exploiting all means to collect a piece of land he bought with his money.

He said that the people are notorious for collecting lands from innocent individuals, adding that they have up to 10 land cases in different courts.

He also alleged that the community has been threatening his life, making him to write to the Inspector General of Police, and Enugu State Commissioner of Police for protection.

“These guys have been threatening to kill me should I step into the land I bought with my money. They went further to arrest my engineer with police but he was later released.

“I went to police and upon investigation, the Udenu Area Commander told them that they leveled false allegations against me because there was no document supporting their claims.

“I have written to the Inspector General of Police and Enugu State Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner is currently investigating the matter. I also took a step forward by going to court. If I were the one who is grabbing their land, I would not have taken the matter to court.

“They are notorious for trouble-making, and land grabbing. They have up to 10 cases in court because I am not the only person they are fighting. They fight everybody because that is how they make their money, ” Nnaemeka said.