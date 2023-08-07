Commissioners’ list: MSSN Lagos demands urgent review of youth representation in Sanwo-Olu’s appointments

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit, has expressed its utmost disappointment and grave concern regarding the recently unveiled list of proposed cabinet members slated for screening and confirmation by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement signed by Amir (President), Kamoldeen Abiona, MSSN Lagos rejected what he described as a glaring absence of adequate youth representation in the proposed appointments by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Abiona noted that the youth constitute a formidable portion of the state’s population, saying it is deeply disheartening that none of the nominated candidates falls below the age of 35.

This, according to MSSNLagos, is a flagrant oversight that blatantly contradicts Governor Sanwo-Olu’s assurances of prioritising the involvement of youths and women in crucial decision-making roles.

Abiona said MSSN Lagos strongly maintained that the vitality and dynamism of the youth demographic are essential for propelling the progress and advancement of Lagos State.

He stated, “We raise an urgent alarm regarding the blatant religious underrepresentation within key government positions in Lagos State. While we endorses appointments based on merit, the organisation contends that reflecting the religious diversity of the state within these positions is imperative.

“It’s important to note with concern that out of the thirty-nine (39) commissioner nominees, a mere nine (9) are Muslims, a deficiency that falls grossly short of authentically representing Lagos State’s religious diversity.

“MSSN Lagos resolutely calls upon the Lagos State Government to immediately address this critical matter and to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and religious harmony in every facet of governance in the state.

“The organisation asserts that every citizen, regardless of their religious background, must be accorded fair and equal opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the state’s governance.

“In addition, the youth organisation underscores a history of religious imbalance within government appointments, particularly during the preceding administration. The organisation highlights that throughout the initial term of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration;

“…all six (6) Tutor-Generals and Permanent Secretaries of the six Education Districts were exclusively Christians. This untenable situation remained unaltered until shortly before the 2023 gubernatorial election when only two positions were finally designated for Muslims.

“The Lagos State Government should be reminded of its responsibility to uphold religious harmony and ensure equitable representation in governance. The organisation urgently demands proactive measures to eradicate all forms of discrimination and segregation in appointments, fostering an environment that is genuinely inclusive and just.”