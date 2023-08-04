Commissioner-nominees’ list not inclusive —Lagos assembly

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebunoluwa Sessou

SOME members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, expressed dissatisfaction over alleged exclusion of their councils and party faithful from the list of commissioner-nominees and special advisers sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation.

While some urged the House to take another look at the list, others urged that the nominees’ local government areas should be attached to the list.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, begged his colleagues to be patient over the list, asked the lawmakers to understand that all local government areas in the state cannot produce a commissioner.

The speaker, however, agreed that the list of nominees should include their council for the benefit of the state in particular.

Before directing the Clerk of the assembly, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to write the Governor requesting for the nominees’ local government areas, Obasa reminded his colleagues that Governor Sanwo-Olu has the prerogative to nominate those to work with him, while it is the duty of the lawmakers to screen the nominees and confirm them if they meet needed requirements.

He said: “The law gives room for the Governor to decide who he wants to choose; the House also has the power to deliberate on his decisions.”

Meanwhile, the assembly set up a committee chaired by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed, to screen the nominees and report back.

Lawmaker grumble over list

Earlier, in a Matter of Urgent Public Importance, the lawmaker representing Ikorodu 2 Constituency, Mr Aro Abiodun, told his colleagues that despite contributing to the success of the APC in the last election, Ikorodu got one slot in the list.

Also, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Ademola Richard Kasunmu, lamented the absence of any nominee from Ikeja.

His colleague, Nureni Akinsanya from Mushin, noted that the list did not come with the local government areas of the nominees.

He also maintained that the APC has technocrats who were not considered.