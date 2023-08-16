Commission decries rising spate of extra-judicial killings in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Re-orientation Commission, EARCOM, has decried the rising spate of extra-judicial killings across communities in the state, especially within Uyo, the state capital in recent times.

The commission’s Head of Logistics and Maintainance, Tommy Enodien, who condemned the act, while addressing newsmen, yesterday in Uyo, urged the citizens to stop extra-judicial punishment whenever suspected criminals were caught.

Enodien frowned at the recent cases where suspected thieves were burnt alive in Okopedi, Use Offot, Ibiaku villages and Ikot Oduot in Okobo, Uyo and Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Areas of the state. He described jungle justice as barbaric and unacceptable.

He recalled that the state Police command has on several ocassions warned the perpetrators to desist, adding that EARCOM wished to remind the citizens that the prohibition order against the heinous act was still in force.

He said: “EARCOM urges the public to exercise restraint in dealing with suspects and not to jump to conclusion on alarm raised by anybody, as there may be risks of mistaken identity.

“Some innocent persons have suffered death, grave injuries and irreversible bodily harm through jungle justice in the past.

“Although members of the public can apprehend suspected criminals, the law provides that such persons, when caught, should be handed over to the Police immediately for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

“Only the courts can convict a suspect of crime as the laws presume the accused person to be innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.”