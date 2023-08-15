Commercial cases should be prioritised like election petitions — Clem Agba

ASABA—Immediate-past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has called for the prioritisation of commercial cases as is done to election petitions.

According to him, development would be hampered without quick and efficient commercial dispute resolution mechanisms.

Agba spoke in Asaba, Delta State capital, on the theme: “Impact of Justice Idigbe on Nigerian Commercial Jurisprudence through his Judgments.”

The event was part of a year-long programme organised by Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors in honour of the late Supreme Court Justice, Chukwunweike Idigbe.

The late Justice Idigbe founded Punuka Chambers in 1947. It metamorphosed into Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors.

The centenary celebrations continued on Friday with the inauguration of the “Hon. Justice Chike Idigbe e-Library and Resource Centre” donated to the Asaba Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, by the Punuka Foundation.

On the same day, there was a public lecture in honour of the late Justice Idigbe organised by the NBA branch.

The day ended with a dinner event tagged “An Evening with Prof Poonam Puri.”

Puri, a professor of law at the Osgoode Hall Law School of York University in Toronto, Canada, delivered a lecture at the dinner, chaired by Prince Agba.

The high point was the inauguration of the “Hon. Justice Chukwunweike Idigbe Museum and Youth Centre” on Saturday, which was preceded by the Holy Mass at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Asaba, and a visit to the Asagba of Asaba’s Palace, where the Idigbe family paid homage to His Royal Majesty, Chike Edozien, who was a contemporary of the late Justice Idigbe.

Agba said: “The theme touches on the very foundational life of our nation and a critical factor in nation-building. It is the extent to which we factor economics and commerce in our legal jurisprudence that determines our development.

“The bane of our development is the relegation of economics in our political ideas and commercial jurisprudence in our legal process. I wish to draw the attention of this audience to the inordinate attention to politics in the nation’s legal jurisprudence instead of commerce or economics.

“I dare say that no matter the investments that we make in infrastructure or other developmental facilities, sustainability is a function of our commercial jurisprudence.

“A legal system that facilitates prompt and timeous resolution of electoral disputes, while neglecting commercial disputants is prone to under-development or socio-economic stagnation.

“Indeed, national development is a function of the judicial organ, which in turn depends largely on commercial jurisprudence.

“Whether local or foreign, investors are more keen on the state of the judicial organ and prevalent jurisprudence, in taking or making critical investment decisions.”

Prince Agba paid tribute to Justice Idigbe, describing him as a quintessential jurist and a fearless advocate of the rule of law, who gave the best of legal interventions in all areas of human endeavour.

Principal Partner at Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, said the year-long events were designed to honour his father, who would have been 100 years on August 12.

He said the Museum and Youth Centre would preserve the legacy of Justice Idigbe.

Governor Sheriff Obarevwori of the state, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, paid tribute to the late Justice Idigbe and lauded the family for immortalising him.

Speaking on the E-Library and Resource Centre donated to the NBA Asaba Branch, Managing Partner at Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, Mrs Elizabeth Idigbe, said it would boost legal practice.

A professor of law at the University of Benin, UNIBEN, Emeka Chianu, said Justice Idigbe transformed commercial jurisprudence.