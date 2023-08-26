Comedian Stanley Edirin canvasses support for Nigerian entertainment sector

Renowned Nigerian comedian Stanley Isokoh Edirin, fondly referred to as Hon. Zaddy, has called for more support to be extended to practitioners in the country’s entertainment sector.

Stanley Isokoh Edirin, a veteran Nollywood actor, content creator and filmmaker, has been creating comedy contents for years now and his visibility in the landscape is legendary.

He is the creator of a comedy series on SoKohtv, also known as Oduma, a platform popular for funny videos on issues that grind around politics, and social matters in Nigeria. The actor, who is of Niger Delta extraction, is an English Language graduate. He has distinguished himself through the years in Africa’s biggest movie industry with special interest in comedy series and movies.

Stanley Isokoh Edirin, who is also called ‘Power to the people’, recently weaved a comic relief around the mind-boggling gaffe by Nigeria’s senate president, Godswill Akpabio, who let it uncommonly slipped out of his mouth that a “token” had been sent to the accounts of his colleagues as transport fare, as they proceeded on recess.

Speaking in an interview with reporters, Stanley Isokoh Edirin, said those in the entertainment sector have not been accorded enough support by the government, establishment and populace.

According to Hon. Zaddy, “more needs to be done for those of us on this side of the ladder because of the enormous work we put in to ensure that Nigerians are entertained. Truth be told, entertainers are not getting what it genuinely due to them and it is high time that a better deal was worked out”.

Stanley Isokoh Edirin releases fresh episodes on Sokohtv every Sunday, with weekly teasers for the maximum please of Nigerians. As a Nollywood veteran, he skillfully delivers the message in his hilarious videos, as he embodies the main character.

Stanley Isokoh Edirin has starred in several comedy movies in the industry, including ‘Three Wise Men’, featuring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zack Orji and the late Victor Olaotan in the comic flick. The entertainer spoke in a recent interview about family and how he met his wife, who is from Burkina Faso.

“I used to have my haircut in the area her business was located. When I noticed her, I increased the number of times I cut my hair to get to know her more. I discovered that she is peaceful, reliable and a good manager. She is also respectful and honest; I needed to look no further,” said Stanley Isokoh Edirin

“It was drama free; I placed the ring in a place I knew she could find it. When she found it, she turned to look at me and saw the question on my face.

My wife is actually from Burkina Faso, she is not a Nigerian. They have a (marriage) tradition of covering about five girls from head to toe with thick clothing that you (the groom) can’t see or smell anything and I was to pick my wife among the covered ladies”, said Hon. Zaddy.