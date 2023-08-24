Comedian Mr Heelariouz speaks on background, upbringing

Victor Kolawole Ayodele, popularly known as Mr heelariouz is a Nigerian Comedian, Content Creator, Architect and Social media influencer. Born on July 4th, 2000 in Lagos Nigeria. hailed from Abuja, Mr. Heelariouz grew up in Lagos and later relocated to Abuja with his family.

He is the son of Mr. Kolawole Ayodele and Mrs. Ronke AYODELE. His father is a Builder while his mother is also a Fashion designer. Mr Heelariouz is the first son with two siblings.

He graduated from Command Day Secondary School in 2015 and then enhanced to Joseph Ayo Babalola University where he studied Architecture from 2015-2019 and then proceeded to do his master’s in Architecture from 2019-2021.

Mr. Heelariouz started his career in August 12, 2019 as an online content creator He then expanded his audience later in the year 2021 when he got popular for his niche as “KING OF REACTION “.

Mr. Heelariouz as he is famously known on social media is a Nigerian Tiktok star known for his reaction to funny movie scene which earned him the title as King Of Reaction on instagram, Tiktok and Facebook.

He is the sole creator of “How??, Why??” reaction to hilarious videos. He came into the limelight recently as a result of his reaction video content which has gone viral on social media driving him over 161.5Million views on his Tiktok with over 6 MILLION followers. He has won awards in content creating.