Come and arrest me, Reno Omokri says as he storms Nigeria

By Nwafor Sunday

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has challenged his opponents to arrest him, following treats that he would be apprehended if he comes to Nigeria.

Reno disclosed this in a video on his Twitter handle, noting that he is one of those public servants that has no Skelton in his cupboard after serving the country.

He noted that he had been investigated by the security agents down to his ‘underwear’. “I have been investigated by the security agents down to my underwear and they found nothing”, he said.

Reno who is an ardent critic of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been throwing jabs at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi and on the other hand promoting the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Narrating how he came into Nigeria, Omokri said he bought a first class ticket and was the first person to come down at the airport (Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport), when the plane alighted.

He boasted that no one has the right to arrest him because he has not committed any crime.