Colleague’s kidnap: Doctors block governor’s office, take protest to CRSHA

…Say members now afraid to move freely

…she has been in her captors den for 19days – NMA Chairman

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA) Cross River state branch on Tuesday blocked the entrance to the governor’s office demanding the unconditional release of their Colleague, Prof Ekanem Ephraim.

Recall that She was abducted on the 13th of July from her facility in Atimbo , Calabar Municipality LGA of the state by unidentified gunmen.

During the peaceful protest the doctors said that members in the state were now afraid to move freely following their incessant kidnap by these hoodlums.

Addressing newsmen during the peaceful protest, the Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr. Felix Archibong who spoke at the governor’s office, the State House of Assembly as well as other mister points on Tuesday said the exercise was simply a call on the government to ensure the unconditional release of Prof. Mrs Ekanem Ephraim and a solidarity protest.

Archibong said it has become so bad that doctors in the state watch their backs as they go about their day to day activities

His words :” We are tired of coming out to protest everytime because our member was kidnapped and after that one is sorted, another doctor is targeted and picked.

“We have given the state government enough time, we have been patient and today is the 19th day and our member is still in the kidnappers den.

“Is it a crime that doctors decided to serve in Cross River, do they want us to leave the state, in the last few years doctors have been targets of kidnappers, we need something drastic to be done, he said.

On his part, Elvert Ayambem, Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, Hon Elvert Ayambem appealed for calm describing the incident as sad and unfortunate.

Ayambem said it was sad that the kidnap of the doctor happened during the period criminal elements were given amnesty for them to turn a new leaf adding that after six months criminals would feel the full impact of the law.

“I am speaking as the head of the legislature in the state, let us hear from the governor who is the head of the executive because their is a limit to what I can do from my position,” Ayambem said .