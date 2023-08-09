Collapsed East-West Road shouldn’t take endless debate to complete — Gov Fubara

Gov Fubara

As 90 Senators cosponsor motion for urgent intervention

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminalayi Fubara says the deplorable East-West Road connecting the Niger Delta should not take endless national debates to realise its completion due to its value for national development.

Fubara on Wednesday was expressing his displeasure over lingering federal neglect on the collapsed Eleme Junction to Onne Section of the East West Road when a Senate Special Adhoc Committee visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt in ongoing tour of the road.

The Senate had mandated the Adhoc Committee to do facts finding on the deplorable road in line with resolutions reached on a motion raised by Barry Mpigi, Senator Representing South East Senatorial District on ‘Tales of the Land 2023’, co-sponsored by 90 senators.

The Governor told the delegation led by Sen Abdul Ningi, “Knowing full well how important the East West Road Junction from Eleme to Onne is, I don’t see why there should be endless debates about it.

“It is still a big problem to us. A problem that affects 10 LGAs. Sections of Obio Akpor, Okrika, Ogu Bolo, my own Senatorial District completely affected. It should be something previous governments would have taken a clear decision on.

“I was former Account General of Rivers. I feel very bad. I know how much was deducted from FAC, for critical national projects. Why was East West Road not part of that?

“I wrote the Ministry of Works a letter. For two months you can’t access my place. You have to pass Oyigbo. I ask what remedial effort we can make. It is federal road but it is my people who suffer the pains on its deplorable state.”

Delegation leader, Sen Abdul Ningi, had told Fubara, “For a very long time, we never had Senators, almost 90 cosponsor a motion like this one. When Barry raised the motion, a lot of us where emotional, concerned.”

“What this basically tells us is that Nigerians are very mindful of the deplorable conditions in the Niger Delta. And that we are also mindful of the fact that 80% of the resources of this country come from area and we are dismayed, disappointed, and it is lamentable that in the last three to four decades, this region has not gained adequate representation in terms of infrastructures development.

“We are strongly disturbed at the deplorable nature of the road. We have seen areas where the whole road is completely washed off. We thought there is a missing link in what is happening. Our desired is that this road must be constructed to the best of standards so that people can enjoy the road for the next two, three decades.

“Having seen this road physically, we will go and do open public hearing whereby the contractors, government, representatives of the South South, ministry of works, NNPCL, ministry of finance, we will all sit down In Abuja and invite people to bring in their excuses.

“First we want to establish how much has been spent over time on the road, how much for what job done by who and why. We are not apportioning blame for now.”