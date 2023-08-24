Collapsed Building: FCT Police confirm 20 rescued, 2 dead

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Plice Command on Thursday disclosed that so far, 20 persons have been rescued from the scene of the collapsed 2-storey building along Lagos street, Garki noting thst 2 others unfortunately lost their lives.

It noted that the Command has deployed every effort to locate and extricate those who are trapped.

Recall that the unfortunate incident of a collapsed two-storey building along Lagos Street, by Nsukka Street junction, occurred in the early hours of the Thursday 24 August 2023.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh said, ‘The FCT Police Command swiftly responded to the emergency, dispatching specialized search and rescue teams to the scene to save lives and ensure the safety of all those affected.

“So far, 20 persons have been rescued from the scene while 2 others unfortunately lost their lives.

“We are working in close coordination with other relevant agencies, including the Fire Service, Emergency Medical Services, and disaster response teams to streamline our rescue efforts.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna G. Garba personally visited the site to assess the situation and to extend condolences to the affected families.

“He appreciated the people for the tremendous support from the community and local volunteers who have come forward to assist in the rescue operation.

“The CP extends his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families and urges members of the public to stay clear of the incident area to facilitate the ongoing rescue efforts and to allow emergency personnel work without hindrance.”