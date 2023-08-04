Collaboration key to reducing deaths during flooding – LASEMA boss, Oke-Osanyitolu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has stressed the need for collaboration between the state and local governments as a critical key to reducing mortalities during emergencies.

Oke-Osanyintolu, made the remark on Thursday, at a stakeholders’ forum between LASEMA and local council representatives from Lagos West Senatorial Districts with the theme: “Flood free Lagos:23. Building flood resilience is our collective responsibility.”

LASEMA boss said that the state government huge investment in emergency management would not yield the desired result without effective collaboration and commitment from the local councils.

He therefore said “the state government through LASEMA is ready to train people at the local councils to ensure effective synergy between the state and local council on emergency management as strategic mechanism.

Oke-Osanyitolu said that the state and the local councils need to partner as parts of efforts to take the bulls by the horn, as there have been a lot of predictions around flooding for the state.

“We have been informed that the state is very vulnerable to flooding. Mortalities were recorded in some parts of the state last year so ours is to be prepared.

“So, we have been deliberating and sensitizing the people to get them prepared and we would partner with them to ensure safety and security of property. We have to work as a team, together.”

According to LASEMA boss, residents and stakeholders should imagine if the state had to grapple with the full magnitude of the aircraft that crashed on Tuesday considering there was a gas pipeline and petro filling station close to the point of the incident.

“We could have recorded mortalities in that area. This is why the local emergency management committee should be in place for quick, efficient and effective emergency management,” he stressed.

On his part, the Chairman of Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, Ahmed Tijani, said that many residents are in the habit of dumping waste in drainages but the local councils have been having challenges prosecuting such offenders because customary courts were barred from trying environmental law offenders.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the state government to re-empower the customary courts to try environmental law offenders.