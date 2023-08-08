Coalition condemns hate video against CDS Musa, calls for arrest 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kaduna State have risen against a video clip inciting hate against the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher G Musa.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna,Coordinator of the CSOs, Nuhu Bahago , said they condemned the act of hate and incitement and called on the relevant authorities to arrest and interrogate the perpetrator.

He said there was a trending video of a Muslim cleric making the rounds in which very inciting and malicious allegations were made against the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa and also profiled his tribal group.

According to him, Gen. Musa had read the outcome of the meeting of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff on the coup d’etat in Niger and the need for restoration of constitutional democracy, which didn’t seemed to go down well with the cleric.

“In reaction, he alleged that France, America and Britain are using Gen. Musa to wage war against Niger, a Muslim country. Apart from accusing Gen. Musa of unwillingness to terminate banditry in Nigeria, the cleric went on to hatch a vile conspiracy theory accusing him of being a stooge of the West.”

He said the cleric had among others,further alleged that the meeting of the Defence Chiefs of ECOWAS which was hosted by Gen. Musa was to pursue an agenda of France, England and the US who he alleged attended the meeting.

“In view of the above unfortunate allegations, we as responsible, law abiding Nigerians of fair minds who believe in truth and justice, must state our position on the issues raised in the video.”

“We want to say that the tirade of the cleric is very offensive and clearly calculated to cause grievous harm on the CDS’s image and that of his Kataf people and instigate violence in the country.We condemn this act of hate and incitement and we call on relevant authorities to arrest and interrogate the cleric.”

“Gen. Musa is a fine military officer who has distinguished himself as a polished, thorough professional. As an accomplished, disciplined and loyal soldier, he has submitted himself to civil authority and he is bound by international code of military conduct to obey orders from his Commander-in-Chief. We therefore rebuke all the false and unguarded allegations thrown at him.”

“Gen. Musa was born and bred in Sokoto, the seat of the Caliphet and is not known to have anything against ethnic group or religion. The aim of the video is to bring him to public odium in the face of Muslim community as one who hates Islam. It is also aimed at courting hate at his tribal group which consequences may imperil thier security and safety.”

“Like all ethnic groups in the North, the Kataf have a record of peaceful co-existance much more than for strive with the Muslim communities. Therefore, for the cleric to instigate the Muslim community against the Kataf is most condemnable.”

“We call on Gen. Musa not to be distracted from his commitment to serve his country and humanity in the manner that has seen his meritorious rise to his present position. We want to assure him that the celebration and wide acceptance from the broad section of the country that welcomed his appointment is still intact.”

“We call on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS not to allow this divisive and inciting video to go uninvestigated. We hope the law will be brought to bear if the cleric is found guilty. This will serve as a deterrent to others,” they said.