Coal City Vasity plans production of Int’l commercial pilots

By Dennis Agbo

The Coal City University, CCU, Enugu, has commenced plans to produce commercial aircraft pilots in order to contribute in the highly needed skilled human resources for the aviation sector in Africa.

In a prelude, the University has initiated collaboration with aviation experts who would inject practical skills of aircraft piloting in it’s students going into aviation management and commercial pilot training programmes.

The University, on Thursday, hosted ‘The Aviation Career Meet’ conference which attracted aviation experts such as Captain Evarest Nnaji of OAS Helicopters Limited, Former NAMA MD/CEO, Nnamdi Udoh; Dr Daniel Young of Karamba Marketing &Media Solutions; the MD, Aviation Africa Plate-Forme Dr. Ifeanyi Ogochukwu and a host of others.

Convener of the conference and Founder Skyville Integrated Solutions limited, Mr. Wilson Ugwu said that the Aviation Career Meet was an initiative that brought stakeholders, Professionals and enthusiasts of the aviation industry all round the globe.

“It’s geared towards inspiring the next generation in line with the International Air Transport Association, IATA, vision to raise over 50,000 African aviation professionals within the next 20 years. The drive is also to enhance aviation contribution towards the continent’s socio-economic development,” Ugwu disclosed.

He noted that the collaboration with Coal City University Enugu and Airport Management and Technical Services Limited was driven by a vision to inspire, nurture, and to propel aviation forward.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Afam Icha-Ituma said that the Coal City University was committed to fostering partnership between the government, the industry, and the University for Knowledge Production and solving societal problems.

“I am confident that the presentations and discussions provided important insights that will inspire positive change in the aviation sector in Nigeria and beyond. It is anticipated that the conference will deepen, among stakeholders, the knack to chart a course towards a brighter future for the aviation sector in Nigeria and Africa, at large.

“For Coal City University, this conference is a useful precursor to the establishment of a world-class aviation management programme and commercial pilot training geared towards producing competent and well qualified personnel for the Nigerian and African aviation industry. The University prides itself on providing academic programmes aligned with global standards and national relevance,” Icha-Ituma said.