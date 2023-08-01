Club to empower children in 30-day summer camp



All is set for this year’s Smart Stewards Junior Club Virtual Summer Camp for Children, which is billed to take place from August 1st to August 30th, 2023.



According to a statement by the Founder of Smart Stewards and Convener of the annual Junior Club Bootcamp , Sola Adesakin, she said her organisation firmly believes in the great potential inherent in Children and, as such, has committed to empowering and nurturing young ones at an early stage.



Adesakin noted that the Smart Stewards Junior Club Summer Camp is her organisation’s way of contributing to building the future leaders of tomorrow and has been doing this project for about 5 years.

“As parents, we owe it a great duty to go beyond the four walls of the classroom to empower our Children with life skills to aid their development. We must do everything possible to invest in our children, leveraging opportunities like this.”



The Convener highlighted some of the activities of this year’s camp.



“In the past, we’ve hosted an incredible lineup of exciting activities, including: Coding and Voice Acting Classes, Movie Hangouts, Skill Empowerment for Children, Financial Literacy Webinars, including the A-Z Finance Webinar Games, and Fun Events, among others.



“Interestingly, we’ve gone above and beyond this year to bring an unforgettable experience to all participating Children at this 30-day Virtual Summer Camp.This Bootcamp is hosting children from all around the world.” She added



Adesakin enjoined parents to invest in empowering their Children through this summer camp and other activities of the Smart Stewards Junior Club; especially the Money Courses for children. She mentioned.

The statement reads that those who want their Children to be a part of the Summer Camp can visit the organisation’s website.