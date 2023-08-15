Client satisfaction my motivation – PR expert, Laerryblue

…says honored to be named Best PR Manager of the Year

Public Relations expert, Olanrewaju Alaka said he is honored to receive the “PR Manager of the Year” award. Olanrewaju took to his Instagram page, @laerryblue, to celebrate the achievement and expressed his delight at the recognition.

He was honored by the Esteem Awards for his contributions to Public Relations and his consistent service delivery to clients.

Upon receiving the award, Olanrewaju expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the organizers for deeming him worthy of the recognition.

He stated, “I’m thrilled to have been considered among the many PR experts across Nigeria. I’ve always prioritized client satisfaction, and the feedback I receive serves as motivation to excel even further.”

“When things seem overwhelming, I’m constantly reminded that there are people who look up to me, and I cannot let them down. This award is testament to the fact that hard work truly pays off, and consistency in business is crucial for anyone aiming for success,” he concluded.