Cleric urges Nigerians to avoid entitlement mentality

By Esther Onyegbula & Alex Hibila

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, the shepherd in charge of Genesis Global has called on Nigerians to be the change they want to see.

He equally said the youth need to disconnect themselves from the entitlement mentality.

Prophet Israel gave the charge at the 2023 edition of the standout conference held at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel’s Grand Ball Hall in Lagos at the weekend.

Ogundipe said: “The youth needs to understand that, your father does not owe you anything, your mother does not owe anything, and the government does not owe you anything.

“You are that government, you should be the change you are expecting to see in the country and that is why you should stop giving excuses. Before you advocate that the country should change, change yourself first, and impact the people around you. Stop running away from problems. What you cannot confront, you cannot conquer. There are opportunities in this country but first thing, discover yourself and discover God’s purpose for your life.

Speaking on the standout conference, Ogundipe said: “The conference is beyond denomination, it is about building and empowering people. We have been able to break denominational barriers. Standout is a program that has metamorphosed to this stage. It started as Excel but then, there was a need for transitioning and growth so we have metamorphosed because excellence is speaking in our ministry, Genesis Global, and we have metamorphosed to the level of standing out

“The platform is building a generation to stand out from the crowd. We are empowering them to be peculiar by understanding why God has created them, and how He programmed their life journey.

The highlight of the event was the transformative experience and impressive lineup of influential spiritual leaders, gospel artists and talents who performed leaving a lasting impact on individuals seeking inspiration and spiritual upliftment.

He however lamented that the church has failed to live up to its mandate. Christianity is not a religion; it is a way of life. Our mindset needs to go beyond opening branches, the money we are using to build branches should be used to build and empower people.