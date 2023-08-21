Cleric condemns Pakistan attacks, says religion created for man’s improvement

Following the attack of a Christian community in Eastern Pakistan last Wednesday, President of NewsTime International, Mr Tony Oyatedor, weekend, urged persons of faith across the world to eschew violence, insisting that religion was created for the betterment of mankind.

Oyatedor, who was concerned about the arson and vandalisation allegedly perpetrated by Muslims in Jaranwala, said if religious fanatics were well-versed in the holy books, there would be no use for such radical action.

His words: “99.9 per cent of Jewish read and study the Torah (Hebrew word), the Law, commandments in English, Sharia in Arabic. 99.9 per cent Christians do not read and study the Bible, 99.9 per cent of Muslims do not read and study the Quran but 100 per cent of Muslims recite the Holy Quran.

“If mankind reads and studies the three holy books, mankind will come to understand the sacred facts and see that Yeshua, is a Hebrew word that means Jesus in English and Anobi, an Arabic word is Jewish.

“The first people to be called Christians in the Bible are the disciples of Jesus, hence the word Christians. In essence, you cannot be Jewish and hate Christians or Muslims. You cannot be a Christian and hate Jewish and Muslims, you cannot be a Muslim and hate Jewish and Christians. In the Quran, it says if you are a Muslim and you do not believe in Jesus Christ, you are not a complete Muslim.

“There is nothing in the holy Qur’an that says you must kill or burn churches, mosques or synagogues. In the Quran, Prophet Muhammad says Jihad, which means turn the other cheek. Repay evil with good, not burn and kill people. We are calling on people all over the world, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters to read and study the holy Quran and get the sacred facts.

“It is not about praying and reciting the Quran. Prophet Muhammad said we must read, mankind must read. All Muslims all over the world, particularly Pakistan, should read and study the Qur’an and the scales would fall from their eyes and they will see that we are all worshiping one Almighty God. The Quran enjoins people of all faiths to love one another and revere God, Allah or Jehovah. Do good to your fellow humans, not kill or burn houses. Love your neighbour as you love yourself whether you are a Christian, Muslim or Jewish.”