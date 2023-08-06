Citadel View Estate to gift “Rookie of the Year” winner brand new at Headies

By Ayo Onikoyi

Citadel Views Estate (CVE), a highly rated developer specialising in sustainable residential housing, is set to award the winner of the “Rookie of the Year” award category at the 2023 Headies Awards a brand new home in September 2023.

The Headies Award is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2023 and has collaborated with Citadel Views Estate, Nigeria on the category

The announcement was made during the pre-reception party for the Headies Awards, which was held on July 28, 2023, at the home of the US Consulate in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

In a statement at the Headies pre-awards luncheon, businessman, real estate developer and philanthropist, Dr. Ned Okonkwo said, “Extending this gesture is one of my numerous ways of encouraging young musicians out there. For someone who didn’t have a roof over his head at an early stage of my life and career, not until I dared to dream big and pursue it, I understood what it means to start from the bottom of the ladder all the way to the top. This is why I want to be part of the success stories of people who have thought it right to defy all odds and achieve their dreams. It will be a great opportunity for me to sow the seed of a house in our Citadel Views Estate, the first fully solar-powered estate in Nigeria, to the Rookie of the Year at the Headies Award 2023

Musicians in the category for Rookie of the Year are Odumodu Blvck, Bayyani, Guchi, Eltee, and Khaid.