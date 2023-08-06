CISLAC, TI fault appointment of some Ministerial Nominees

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Senate screens ministerial nominees to form cabinet of President Bola Tinubu, two Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, and Transparency International, TI, Nigeria, Sunday, expressed disappointment over appointment of alleged corrupt persons.

Their displeasure was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, which both expressed their displeasure while pointing out that they are worried over the personalities given appointments based on their corruption cases and other injuries done to the nation.

The statement reads in part, “The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International (TI) Nigeria would like to use this medium to express our total disappointment over the appointment and nomination of some people believed to be corrupt and with questionable integrity into leadership positions at political party level, the executive and the legislative arms of government.

“We are worried about the effect that such ill-thought actions will have on the morale of anti-corruption agencies in the country.

“A scenario where an individual who has very substantial corruption allegation against him is made to lead the ruling political party is worrisome .

“These are happening despite ongoing investigation by anti-graft agency both at the state and federal level against some of these individuals.

“We find it appalling that some of the names sent by the President to the National Assembly to be screened for ministerial positions have corruption related cases to answer with the anti-graft agencies.

“Going by this list, the President would correctly be perceived as shown lack of care about integrity in governance and turn a deafening hears to public outcry on key issues especially the fight against corruption.

“The ministerial list sent to the senate proves that we are reversing the gains made in our anti-corruption efforts since our return to democracy in 1999. For example, the list has an ex-governor internationally accused of aiding a former military ruler to launder Nigeria’s wealth abroad.

“It is also disturbing that a politician who has a case to answer with the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is at the leadership of the National Assembly and will be conducting oversight duties on anti-graft agencies, including the EFCC.

“We equally frown at the recycling of some ex-governors and ex-minsters who glaringly failed to perform in their previous assignments.

“With the assemblage of these alleged corrupt individuals with integrity deficit, it is clear therefore that the President has no regard or concern for the public demand to have a sane and responsible government.

“Nigeria’s reputation in the global community is going to suffer negative consequences with the incredible damage the acts like money laundering, drugs trafficking, merchant of violence and illegal proliferation of arms have done to our country which has contributed and will continue widening insecurity, poverty, collapse of education, health care infrastructural development and ethnics and value system.

We find it very sad that young Nigerians will have no positive lesson to learn from these corrupt leaders.”

The statement added that, “Citizens and well-meaning Nigerians must continue to demand that transparency, accountability and responsible leadership be institutionalized in our public offices.”