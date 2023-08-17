CIPSMN calls for full implementation of Public Procurement Act

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria, CIPSMN, has called on the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure the full implementation of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 14 of 2007 to reduce procurement related corruption in public offices.

Among other things, the Institute also requested that certified procurement professionals should be allowed to practice their professions in line with the CIPSMN Act 21 of 2007.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, CIPSMN, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, said: “We graciously invite his Excellency Mr. President to grant the following prayers: Your administration should ensure the full implementation of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 14 of 2007 because laws are made to be implemented and not to be violated or selected.

“That Certified Procurement Professionals should be allowed to practice their profession in line the CIPSMN establishment Act 21 of 2007 as it will drastically reduce the high incidence of procurement related corruption currently recorded across ministries, department and agencies due largely to the over bearing attitude of the Bureau of Public Procurement demonstrated through sub-standard training conducted by it.

“Ensure the full implementation of the Presidential Executive Order 05 on planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts, science, engineering and technology innovation” already gazetted by the Federal government.”

