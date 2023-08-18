CIBN Bankers’ Nite: Stakeholders to discuss implications of forex unification

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Stakeholders in the financial sector are set to examine the implications of exchange rate unification on the economy at the Lagos Bankers’ Nite to be hosted by Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos chapter.

Speaking at a Press briefing in Lagos, Chairman, CIBN Lagos, Mr. Adeoye Adeyemo, said that the event which will hold today, has over the years been a gathering for high profile bankers in Lagos State, financial industry leaders, key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy, captains of industries and topmost opinion leaders in the society.

According to him, the event themed, “Exchange Rate Unification: Glocal implications for households, organizations and the country”, will see Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Founder & Chief Consultant B. Adedipe Associates as Guest Speaker, among over 500 high profile banking/financial practitioners and other institutions in attendance.

He stated: “As part of our larger strategy of promoting financial enlightenment, and providing platforms for discussing key policy issues that will help strengthen our nation’s economic, we are once again bringing to you, our Lagos Bankers’ Nite this year, after a period of absence of three years, due to slip-over effects and factors that were not unrelated to the global pandemic. The last outing was in year 2019.

“It is an annual event where major financial policies are reviewed and new focus articulated.

“With well over 500 high profile banking/financial practitioners and other institutions in attendance, the 2023 Lagos Bankers’ Nite provides an ample avenue for effective networking and a platform for collating and aggregating ideas that could form key inputs that can help the government navigate the prevailing exchange rate management process.”