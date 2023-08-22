Church takes community service, charity to Abuja Police station

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In an act of community service and demonstration of charity, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has donated essential office equipment and installed an overhead storage water tank at the Divisional Police Station in Lugbe, Abuja.

The church’s significant donation and service were part of its annual community service, under the All African Service Project, an initiative aimed at fostering community relationships and providing selfless services to communities across West Africa.

Bishop Bility Okpamen of the church’s second Lugbe Ward revealed in an interview with journalists that the All African Service Project, which started a decade ago, is undertaken in all the church Wards and Stakes across West Africa.

“The reason for the project is for us to know our community better, relate with the people therein and render selfless services to our communities,” Okpamen said.

He added that the church carries out a variety of pro-bono jobs during this period, including cleaning markets, renovating schools, and providing food and non-food items, among others.

Elaborating on the choice of Lugbe Police Station for this year’s service, Okpamen explained, “We have about 30 wards (branches) in Abuja but put into three stakes. This year’s community service in Lugbe was the convergence of all the wards, and the choice of Lugbe Police Station was the decision of the committee members as led by the Holy Spirit.”

President Dennis Ocansey, the Abuja Nigeria Mission President of the Church, emphasized that the community service is a programme of the church that reflects the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, we follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ as the name of our Church implies. Jesus taught us how to be selfless and peace makers in our community, hence the annual community service that often provides us the opportunity to positively impact on our communities,” Ocansey noted.

In addition to the donation, church members mobilized to clean up the entire compound of the police station, cut overgrown grasses, and provide other cleaning services.

The officers of the Lugbe Police Station expressed gratitude to the church for the donation and the general clean-up that improved the appearance of the police station.

President Alaribe Obinna, Stake President, Abuja Nigeria Lugbe Stake, expressed his appreciation for the participation and support from the church members that led to the success of the community service.

He explained that the services offered during the period are free of charge and intended to support various communities.

Obinna also touched upon the church’s efforts to promote human capital development, emphasizing the importance of equipping young adults with skills for both spiritual and financial freedom.