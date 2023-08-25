Christians, Muslims should work together for Nigeria’s progress — Rev Ajayi

By Innocent Anaba

Founder, Love of Christ, LOC, Generation Church, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, has urged Christians and Muslims to continue to work together and close ranks for the progress of the country.

Briefing newsmen on the activities to mark the 16th anniversary of the church in Lagos, she urged Nigerians to be more patriotic, saying that all the developed countries went through turbulence.

According to her, “Rome was not built in a day. President Bola Tinubu says he will be fair to all.

“We have to be patient, we have to persevere and stop negative words against Nigeria and love our country again.

“Where you feel homely is Nigeria. This is God’s own country,’’ Ajayi said.

She added, “American people love their country; Nigerians should love their country. God turned around the situation during the elections. God will give Tinubu heavenly wisdom.’’

On activities for the church 16th anniversary proper, she said it would kick off on Friday, with youths taking over the Night Vigil.

According to her, The theme of the 16th anniversary is “Harvest of Divine Victory.”

She said: “Celebrating everyday is mandatory, especially 16 years of God’s faithfulness.

“If you thank God for his faithfulness, you will receive more.

“The Lord that continuously energise us. Because of his faithfulness, we will praise him,’’ she added.

She noted that on Saturday, there would be sports events, saying that at the revival, the youths would preach and read the lessons.

“I always tell the youths to be graduates. Our young people are doing amazing things and breaking limits. The theme of the youth programme is “Breaking Limits,’’ Ajayi said.

The cleric said that on Sunday, different artists would be in the church praising God.

She noted that the artists include; Bukola Bethel, Iyanuoluwa Praise, Temitope Samuel, Anuoluwa Tabita, amongst others.

Ajayi said that the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Oyo State, Mr. Seun Fakorede would talk to the youths to motivate them.

She added that on September 3, the Church would start worship at 2 p.m., Nigerian time in U.K.

According to her, on September 8 Praise Night in the Church in Lagos, is going to be “Open Heavens ‘’ galore, praising God for seven hours at the night vigil.

She said that artists like Aduke Gold and Bidemi Olaoba would perform, saying that it would be a glorious and powerful night including people looking for fruits of the womb.

The cleric said that on September 10, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh would be in the church to preach.

She noted that former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo would be in attendance as well as a former Minister, Mrs Onikepo Akande and former Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Gbenga Daniel.

Ajayi said that His Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and some other notable dignitaries.

Further, she said that as part of her philanthropic gesture, 126 children were being sponsored by the Church in four private universities in the country.

She said: “I love children. I love grandchildren and I love Jesus. Seeing my people in my church gives me joy.”

Ajayi said that educating children was important, adding that the Church obtained Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, forms free for some students.