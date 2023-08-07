Christian group sends bill to National Assembly for consideration

By Jimitota Onoyume

A Christian body, Gateway to Heaven Ministry inc, in Warri Delta state has sent a bill to the National Assembly tagged, Nigeria transition to theocracy bill 2023.

Lead pastor of the Ministry, Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence who disclosed this to newsmen at the church said the bill when passed into law will redress myraids of challenges bedeviling the country.

He enjoined the National Assembly and other key stakeholders in the nation’s project to clamour for timely passage of the bill into law stressing that when in force it will end corruption and other issues at the root of underdevelopment in the country.

The bill among others called for establishment of thirty seven modern cities of six million housing units each on a 1.5 million hectares of land, provision of monthly social security welfare scheme to the underprivileged and senior citizens in the country above age 70.

” Provision of educational grant-aid to students in tertiary institutions across the country, inter state connectivity with good road and high speed electronic train network systems.

“Establishment of special intervention fund portfolio management through the banks in all sector of the Nigerian economy for private business entities owned by citizens to borrow with seven years repayment plan at zero percent interest .”

The church in the bill also advocated for a name change for the country with a new administrative structure.