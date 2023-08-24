Chris Oyakhilome revisits earthquake survivors in Turkey

By Rita Okoye

The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI) revisited the earthquake victims in the nation of Turkey in an intervention tagged, Hope Relief Mission 2.0. In February 2023, the nations of Turkey and Syria were affected by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake affecting over 17.9 million persons throughout the border region leaving millions in urgent need of aid and healing.

Founded by the Man of God Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in 2008, COFI’s mission is aimed at eradicating poverty, providing quality education, promoting economic growth, and responding to natural and man-made disasters.

The inaugural relief effort by COFI in Turkey revealed a notable number of individuals residing in the IDP camp who are contending with emotions of depression, frustration, and emotional anguish. This prompted COFI to acknowledge the pressing necessity for a relief campaign that integrates psycho-social support services alongside vital relief provisions. The team took steps to link many of these individuals to the Healing Stream Live Healing Services led by Pastor Chris—an online quarterly event designed to address the healing of those who are unwell or suffering, using principles from the teachings of the Word of God.

From 21st to 23rd July 2023 COFI Partners and volunteers traveled from Africa and Europe to Turkey where they visited 5 cities at the epicenter of the earthquake. Receiving them in the city of Islahiye, the Commissioner for Islahiye Ismail Erkmen said, “Thank you so much Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for giving hope to my people, for sending help before and again. Thank you for bringing healing through the Healing Streams to us.”

The people in the city of Nurdagi were deeply moved as COFI volunteers showed them videos of the Healing Streams in Turkish. Many complained of depression, arthritis, and other sicknesses. A Turkish lady narrated her story of how she was the only survivor of her family after burying 15 members who died during the earthquake. This caused her to lapse into depression. The cry of the residents was “Pastor Chris please we need healing, please help us!” They were given relief materials and thanked Pastor Chris for praying for them.

Ramazan Tuncer, a Journalist for 35 years in Nurdagi said “We used to send help to Africa. But at this difficult moment, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome from Africa has remembered us; this makes us emotional. We are grateful.” COFI volunteers also visited various cities in Hatay where several thousands were excited and prepared for the Healing Streams by watching the Healing Streams videos in Turkish, lifting their spirits. Relief materials were distributed to residents.

His Excellency Mr. Ismail Abba YUSUF, Ambassador of Nigeria to Turkey; represented by his deputy, Mr. Zayyad Habu Abdulsalam, received the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation delegation and expressed his appreciation to the team for representing Nigeria positively to Turkey and bringing the much-needed help to the nation of Turkey. He expressed interest in collaborating with the Foundation for future work in Turkey.