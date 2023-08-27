China Film Festival begins in Lagos

By Ayo Onikoyi

The China Film Festival, organised by the China Film Administration and the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, kicked off on Monday at Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos, with a grand opening ceremony attended by dignitaries from both countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Hu Heping, Executive Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Minister of Culture and Tourism of China; Ms. YAN Yuqing, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos; Mr. Mao Yu, Executive Deputy Director General, Bureau of Films, the Department of the CPC Central Committee; Mr. Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture; Ms. Hajia Zainab Ali-Biu, Leader of the Delegation from Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Nigeria; and Mr. Femi Adeshina, former Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, and representatives of Lagos State Government.

The event was marked by mesmerising cultural performances presented by the Huaxing Art Troupe Nigeria, which captivated the audience and set the stage for an unforgettable event.

Also, a mesmerising live performance by the talented actress Ms. Zhu Hongxing, who featured as Xiaoqing in the critically acclaimed film White Snake, left the audience awe-inspired, providing a glimpse into the magic of Chinese cinema.