China calls for safety of Gabon’s President Bongo to be guaranteed

China on Wednesday called for “all sides” in Gabon to guarantee the safety of President Ali Bongo Ondimba after a group of military officers said they were “putting an end to the current regime” in the West African nation.

“We call on all sides in Gabon to proceed from the basic interests of the country and the people, resolve differences through dialogue, (and) restore normal order as soon as possible,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, calling on parties to “guarantee the personal safety of President Bongo, and uphold national peace and stability”.