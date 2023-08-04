Chidinma releases new single, ‘I recommend Jesus’

Multi-talented Nigerian singer-songwriter, Chidinma Ekile, is set to captivate audiences with her latest single and visually stunning release, “I Recommend Jesus.” Known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Chidinma delivers an uplifting and soul-stirring anthem that is sure to resonate with listeners worldwide.

The single, “I Recommend Jesus,” is a heartfelt tribute to the strength, love, and unwavering faith that Minister Chidinma has found in her personal relationship with Jesus Christ. The song not only showcases her exceptional vocal prowess but also highlights her ability to create music that touches the core of the human spirit.

To complement the release of the single, Chidinma Ekile is also gifting her fans with a visually enthralling music video directed by Adiukwu Daniel Nkemakolam popularly known as KEMZART. The video features breathtaking cinematography, powerful storytelling, and showcases Chidinma’s artistic depth and creativity. With its compelling visuals, the music video is destined to leave a lasting impact on viewers, offering a visual representation of the song’s profound message.

Produced by EeZee Conceptz, The single “I Recommend Jesus” and its accompanying music video mark a pivotal moment in Chidinma Ekile’s career, as she continues to expand her artistry and make a significant impact in the music world. This release also signifies a bold step for Chidinma as she uses her platform to share her faith and inspire others through her art.

“I Recommend Jesus” is now available on all major streaming platforms today 4th August, 2023, and the music video can be viewed on Youtube Official handle EeZee Global.